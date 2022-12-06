Original title: The winners of the 25th British Independent Film Awards have been released

Sohu Entertainment News announced the winners of the 25th British Independent Film Awards (BIFA). The seven awards for debut director, best screenplay, best cinematography, and best editing are the biggest winners of this year. “Blue Jenny” won four awards including Best Leading Role and Best Supporting Actor. “The Worst Man in the World” beat out “Resolve to Break Up” for Best International Independent Film.

Full list of winners:

Best British Independent Film: After-Sun Holiday

Best International Independent Film: “The Worst Man in the World“

Best Screenplay: “After Sun Holiday”

Best Director: Charlotte Wells, “After-Sun Holiday”

Best Actor: Rosie McEwan, “Blue Jenny”

Best Supporting Actor: Kelly Hayes, “Blue Jenny”

Best Joint Leading Role: Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence, The Silent Twins

Best Cinematography: “After Sun Holiday”

Best Editing: “After Sun Holiday”

Best Music Supervision: “After Sun Holiday”

Best Art Direction: “Desire to Live”

Best Costume Design: “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Luxurious Medusa

Best Visual Effects: "The Man" Best Sound: "Beneficial Gourmet" Best Original Music: "Miracle" Best New Director, Drama: Charlotte Wells, "After Sun Holiday" Best New Director for a Documentary: Katherine Ferguson, "Nobody Like You" Best New Screenplay: "Blue Jenny" Breakthrough Actor: Safia Oakley-Green, Origins Best Ensemble Play: "Our Sky, Our River" Breakthrough Producer: "Winner" Best Casting: "Blue Jenny" Best Documentary Film: "Nobody Compares You" The British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) is a film award sponsored by the British Independent Film Awards Organizing Committee. The award is the most authoritative independent film award in the UK. Independent Film Awards. It is designed to recognize British independent films released in a natural year. In addition, the best international film is also set to recognize international films released in the UK in a natural year. The nomination list for this award is generally determined by votes of members of the British Independent Film Awards Organizing Committee, and the list of winners is determined by votes by an independent jury.

