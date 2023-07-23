The Marvels: Speculations on the Connection Between Secret Invasion and the Upcoming Movie

Title: Marvel Studios Teases Connection Between ‘Secret Invasion’ and ‘The Marvels’ in New Trailer

The highly anticipated release of the new Marvel Studios movie is just a few months away, and with it comes the start of its promotional campaign. While the initial trailer, debuted three months ago, failed to garner much positive response, the second trailer and the imminent release of the Disney Plus series ‘Secret Invasion’ have sparked speculation about the future of the studio in the world of cinema.

Starring notable actors such as Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, the upcoming film titled ‘The Marvels’ has piqued the interest of fans.

One intriguing revelation suggests that the ending of the ‘Secret Invasion’ series, which features Samuel L. Jackson’s character Nick Fury, may be connected to the beginning of ‘The Marvels’. As the Secret Invasion series nears its conclusion, fans eagerly anticipate how the intertwined narrative will be resolved.

In ‘The Marvels’ trailer, a scene showcases Nick Fury at the SWORD’s base, located in space, engaging in a conversation with Captain Monica Rambeau, whom audiences previously witnessed gaining special abilities in the series ‘WandaVision’. This interaction hints at a possible connection between the end of ‘Secret Invasion’ and ‘WandaVision’ – a thrilling prospect for fans who believe that ‘The Marvels’ will tie up loose ends from both series.

Furthermore, rumors about a potential cameo appearance by Captain Monica Rambeau in the Secret Invasion series have started circulating. After returning to the space base following her visit to her own grave, Nick Fury made a cryptic call to an unknown character. Some speculate that this character could be Gravik, the series’ villain, while others speculate that it could be the introduction of a new superheroine.

As fans eagerly await the release of ‘The Marvels’ and the conclusion of ‘Secret Invasion’, Marvel Studios continues to tease connections and intertwining storylines, leaving viewers excited for what the future holds for their beloved superheroes.

Note: This article is based on existing content and speculation and should be treated as such.

