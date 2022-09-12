Original title: The most important event on the eve of Warcraft WLK nostalgic server debuted at the Tokyo Game Show, well-known domestic and foreign manufacturers participated in the exhibition

With the deepening of the Lich King version, the Warcraft official tweeted, announcing that the foreign server will open the prelude to the natural disaster invasion event on September 7 (national server September 8). The official invasion event will be unlocked on September 13th (September 15th in the national server), which is the first major event on the eve of the Lich King and one of the most famous events in the history of World of Warcraft.

World of Warcraft WLK nostalgic service (national service) has started the event on the eve of the natural disaster invasion, players will feel a little bit of the terrorist threat from the natural disaster army.

Natural Disaster Invasion is similar to the zombie mode in FPS competitive games. Plague infection boxes appear in some cities, infecting players who interact with it. If the disease effect is not cleared by the healer NPC in time, the player will turn into a zombie.

Players who become Plague Zombies will gain some new abilities and will be able to attack any other players and NPCs, spreading the virus. As time goes on, more and more sources of infection appear in the city, the player’s transformation cycle will also shorten, the situation will become out of control, and eventually major cities like Orgrimmar and Stormwind will become zombie land.

In addition to zombies, natural disaster invasion points will appear in fixed areas around the world, and players can explore natural disaster activities here. Some dungeons have special bosses and drop exclusive rewards. The event continued until the official release of “Wrath of the Lich King” on September 26th (September 27th in the national server).

Focus: TGS 2022 live broadcast schedule announced Bandai Capcom Sega Mi Hayou debut

From September 15th to September 18th, the Tokyo Game Show (TGS 2022) will be officially held. At present, the official has announced the corresponding live broadcast schedule. Players can watch the four-day event on multiple domestic live video platforms. ‘s live broadcast.

The participating manufacturers include Microsoft, Capcom, Bandai, Sega, SE and other international well-known manufacturers. Domestic game manufacturers such as Mihayou and Zulong will also bring their works to join. It is a pity that Sony will not participate in this year’s competition. TGS, only as a sponsor.

Interestingly, the name of Gree (GREE) appeared in the live broadcast on the first day. I wonder if Miss Dong is going to show the sequel of “Control” in person this time?

It is also worth mentioning that Gamera Games, a major domestic independent game publisher, will also lead more than 20 games to the exhibition, including the “Dyson Sphere Project” which is still in the EA stage, and the yet to be released “Depersonalization”, “Yixian” and “The Immortal Card”. The Dark World: Cause and Effect, and a brand new game previously unannounced.

Focus: Activision released the mobile game preview of “Call of Duty: Warzone” and will release more relevant information on September 15

Recently, Activision officially announced the pilot preview of the new mobile game “Call of Duty Warzone Mobile”, introducing a new Call of Duty experience specially created for the mobile terminal. Activision will hold “Call of Duty” on September 15th. More information about the game will be announced at the “NEXT” press conference.

It is reported that this is a Call of Duty game with a 120-player lobby and some kind of shared progress, and it is a new game developed by four studios (Solid State Studios, Beenox, Activision Shanghai and Digital Legends). The official also mentioned that “Call of Duty: Warzone mobile game” will open pre-registration for the opportunity to unlock rewards at launch.

It should be that the revenue of the “Call of Duty Mobile Game” co-operated by Activision and Tencent is really amazing, so that Activision has tasted the sweetness, so will more and more overseas manufacturers join the mobile game camp in the future?

【Hot update this week】

Highlights: The first season of the “Nightmare Tower” of “Guild Wars 2” World Dynamics is expected to return to the national service on September 16

The fourth quarter of the first season of “Guild Wars 2” World Dynamics will return on September 13 (the national server is expected to be on September 16), joining Marjorie and Kasmeer in their investigation of the hidden dark tower on Mount Kaisex . Climb to the top of the tower and face the nightmare.

World Dynamics Season 1 content is permanently free to all players. Complete old achievements as well as new ones to earn rewards, including the new Detox Gloves.

This content will open a new offensive mission “Tower of Nightmares”. Players can pre-organize the team to enter, or join the public dungeon freely to meet the challenge.

Focus on: chasing the road to immortality! “Xianxia World 2″ will open the new area “Qiankun Cangqiong” at 18:00 on September 16

The new area to be opened this week is also “Xianxia World 2″. The new expansion “One Step to Xianxian” of “Xianxia World 2″ has been grandly opened. Players will also be able to go to this week at 18:00 on September 16th. New area settled.

“Xianxia World 2″ has also prepared a large number of level-up benefits for players, including Jingdong cards, gem packs, free goldfish mounts and many other activities and gifts waiting for players.

Highlights: “The Swordsman World” end game on September 14, the new server long smoke sunset welfare broke the news

“Swordsman World” September’s new server “Long Smoke Sunset” will be officially launched on September 14. Players can start character pre-creation after September 7 and receive pre-created gift packs.

After the new server is opened, players will enjoy a large number of activities and benefits, including growth packages, gold family, fierce battle with Song Jin, and multiple lottery activities.

【New tours on sale this week】

Highlights: First look at the public beta version of “Fingertip Lord” peak public beta file on September 13

The peak public beta of “Fingertip Lords” is officially scheduled for September 13th (Tuesday). The much-anticipated cross-server battle “Alliance Hegemony” will start with new activities, new benefits, new gameplay, new functions, and “return Simultaneously with the “Inheritance” series of heavy benefits.

“Fingertip Lord” is a game that integrates match-3 + SLG. By arranging heroes, the immersion and strategy of match-3 games are enhanced. Players can summon heroes and strategic combinations on the elimination battlefield, easily confront each other, and enjoy the fun of the battleground. Get higher combos, enjoy easier wins, and experience richer social gameplay.

Focus: “Dragon Quest X Offline Edition” released a new promotional video will be officially launched on September 15

Recently, SE announced the third promotional video of “Dragon Quest X Awakened Five Races Offline Edition”. The game will be officially released on September 15, landing on PS5, PS4, Switch and Steam platforms. The game’s large-scale DLC “Sleeping Heroes and Allies of Guidance” is scheduled to launch in spring 2023.

“Dragon Quest X Awakened Five Races Offline Edition” is a stand-alone game adapted from the classic online game “Dragon Quest X”. As an offline version of the game, players who are not used to online games can also experience “Dragon Quest X”. The fun of Dragon 10.

Please, let the domestic online game manufacturers also learn from it.

Focus: The ultimate test of subject 2 Crazy racing game “Wild Parking” will debut on September 15

Recently, Happy Volcano is very excited to announce that the top-down racer game Parking Wild will be released on September 15, 2022 at 0:00 on PC and Xbox platforms, and the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation versions will be released in 2023.

At the same time, the work will also enter XGP on the first day of sale.

Parking Wild includes single-player and online multiplayer modes, the most extreme parking experience in the world, and the only racing game where parking is the goal. The key to success is a race against time, with players sprinting, drifting, and pulling the handbrake to a parking spot in a fraction of the time.

Developer Happy Volcano released the game’s multiplayer mode back in May — initially allowing four players to play in a full parking party — while also claiming that the top-down racing game would have 60 crazy multiplayer levels and 100 single player levels of increasing difficulty.

Focus: “Fairy Swordsman F Refrain Chord” released a new promotional video will be officially released on September 15

This week, the Landmine Society released the trailer video of its new work “Fairy Swordsman F Refrain Chord” on YouTube. The work was developed by STING and will land on the PS5/PS4/Switch platform on September 15.

“Fairy Swordsman F RefrainChord” is a brand new game brand work of Compile Heart. It is the latest work of the “Fairy Swordsman F” series. The game type has also evolved from the previous RPG to a strategic RPG, and players can enjoy more strategic battles .

【The latest film and television of this week】

Highlights: The new trailer for the NSFW version of the “2077” spin-off animation will be launched on Netflix on September 13

Not long ago, CDPR x Trigger Club co-produced the “Cyberpunk 2077” derivative animation “Cyberpunk: Edge Walker” released the NSFW version of the trailer, which is confirmed to be launched on Netflix on September 13, with a total of ten episodes.

The TV cartoon "Cyberpunk: Edge Walker" was produced by Trigger, with the participation of Ji Chengyao and Imaishi Yang. It tells the story of a street teenager trying to survive in Night City, a futuristic city lost through technology and body modification. After losing everything, he became a fringe runner, a cyberpunk mercenary fugitive to survive.