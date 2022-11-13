Original title: The music of the animated film “The Kingdom of Gold and Water” is played by Evan Call and will be released in January 2023

Based on the original work of Nao Iwamoto, the animated film “The Kingdom of Gold and Water” has recently released a trailer image and will be released nationwide on January 27, 2023.

The teaser video starts with the beautiful scenery of Alhamit, the “Land of Gold”, where you can get everything except water in the commercial country, and Baikali, the “Land of Water”, which is rich in water and green but very poor. The generous princess Sara, who lives in the “Land of Gold”, a hostile country where war is about to break out, and Nalambayar, a young architect who lives in the “Land of Water”, are involved in the conspiracy of the two countries and play the role of a villain. A fake couple, and this fake is a grand story related to the relationship between the two countries.

Also, the music is by Evan Call of "The Violin Garden". The theme song (song in the play) was decided to be the singer Kotone, who was discovered by Evan. In the teaser video, "Brand New World" can be heard from the three theme songs (songs in the play) "Tender Premonition", "Brand New World" and "Love Birds". The official Twitter of the movie "The Kingdom of Gold and Water" is holding a "Expectation and Impression Contribution Event". Follow the movie's official Twitter account, add the hashtags "#金国国水国" "#highest purity gentleness" and the official Twitter, post your expectations and thoughts on the movie on Twitter, you can get "limited mobile wallpaper" "As a gift to everyone. In addition, a lottery is selected from the contributors, and the original manga signed by Iwamoto will be presented.

