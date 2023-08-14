The Neuquino Rally returns to Rincón and begins with a night special

With a night section that promises to be quite a challenge for the participants, a new edition of the Rincón de los Sauces Rally will take place between Friday and Sunday. It will be for the sixth date of the Neuquino contest, which this season will consecrate its champions with an unprecedented playoffs in the last three tests.

The second visit of the popular category to Rincón de los Sauces will bring together the main figures of the different categories and will feature the novelty in the beginning of a night section, which will have a qualifying character.

In principle the test was going to be held in Chos Malal, but there was a change and Rincón secured the sixth date of a contest that goes through the decisive part of the regular stage. From the eighth to the tenth chapter will be the playoffs that will define the best of 2023.

When will the night special take place?

The main novelty in relation to the first visit of the Neuquino Rally to Rincón, which returned to be part of the event after several years of absence, will be the night section that will be held on Friday from 7:00 p.m. and will be for the points. The first stage will be completed on Saturday with another four specials and the second, on Sunday, will have three.

“Within the limitations we have with the roads, we seek to make some changes to give participants and fans another attraction. The night section will be a good challenge”, assured Bruno Campos, the president of Appryn-Sur, which organizes the Neuquén event.

The test in Rincón, which corresponded to the third date last May, had the lowest number of participants in the contest, which later came close to equaling the record in Plaza Huincul and in Zapala, so this new presentation will be quite a challenge.

When do registrations close?

On Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. the registration will closewhich so far has more than forty confirmed, among which are the main figures, for example Mauro Rocca, who won three tests in a row in the Neuquino Rally and the last edition of the Vuelta de la Manzana for the Regional.

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the administrative verification will be carried out and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the technical one, at the same time as the survey of the sections. At 5:30 p.m. the symbolic start and at 7:00 p.m. the test will begin.

In Rincón, the sixth date of the Neuquino Rally will be held, which scheduled the seventh round between September 15 and 17, the last of the regular stage, in Piedra del Águila. The playoffs will begin in October in Las Coloradas, which will have its penultimate chapter in November and the closing in Cutral Co in December, with many novelties for the definition of the champions.





