The Nuggets with Jokic as a figure, eliminated the Lakers and will play the NBA final

In Game 4 of the Western Conference playoffs, Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles Lakers and will play the NBA final for the first time in its history. A great first half by LeBron James was not enough for the locals. Jokic, the preponderant player of the series.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The figure of the party it was Nikola Jokic, with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.

The Lakers went for the comeback in a series that was down 3-0. With a good start, it seemed that they would succeed, but the second part of the match was very different. He did not reach the 40 points of LeBron James.

He breaking point of the game was the third quarter. LThe Lakers, who had the advantage, only managed 16 points in that period while the Nuggets scored 36.

The Nuggets had won the first games 132-126, 108-103, and 119-108. The champions of the West await their rival, who It will go out between Celtics and Heat.

The incredible block to LeBron James that left the Lakers out

AARON GORDON’S STOPPER… WILL GO IN THE DENVER HISTORY BOOKS! Among the Nuggets 50, Jamal Murray and Jokic shut down LeBron James on the LAST play of the game. 📺 #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/HPsioQqqDR — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 23, 2023



