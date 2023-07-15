The Risks and Complications of Bariatric Surgery: The Case of Lisa Marie Presley

Title: Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: Autopsy Reveals Complications from Previous Bariatric Surgery

By Jonel Aleccia | The Associated Press

Lisa Marie Presley, the renowned singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis Presley, tragically passed away due to complications arising from a small bowel obstruction resulting from a bariatric surgery she underwent years ago, as per the recently released autopsy report on Thursday.

Bariatric surgery, a procedure performed to aid in weight loss, is known to carry some rare risks of complications, including small bowel obstructions. While these risks are acknowledged, they are considered uncommon among individuals who have undergone weight-loss surgery.

Details Surrounding Lisa Marie Presley’s Condition

The 54-year-old artist was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on January 12 after being found unconscious at her residence. Unfortunately, she passed away a few hours later. The subsequent autopsy revealed that her death was caused by the complications arising from a small bowel obstruction, which had been triggered by the scarring resulting from her previous bariatric surgery. Additionally, Presley had also developed a severe buildup of acids in her blood.

Understanding Bariatric Surgery and Its Prevalence

Bariatric surgeries are specifically designed for individuals with moderate to severe obesity when other weight-loss methods have proven ineffective. These surgeries are performed on the stomach or intestines, with various techniques employed. These can involve removing or redirecting a portion of the stomach or placing a band around it to reduce its size.

Although the autopsy report did not specify the exact type of bariatric surgery Lisa Marie Presley had undergone, experts indicate that it was not a sleeve gastrectomy, which is a more commonly performed procedure. According to Dr. Marina Kurian, president of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), around 263,000 bariatric surgeries were performed in the year 2021. However, it is worth noting that only approximately 1% of eligible individuals undergo these procedures.

Assessing the Risks Associated with Bariatric Surgery

Overall, bariatric surgery is considered a relatively safe procedure. Dr. Kurian states that the risk of serious complications is approximately 4%, with the risk of mortality being as low as 0.1%. Drawing a comparison, she emphasizes that bariatric surgery is even safer than undergoing a gallbladder operation.

Potential Complications and their Consequences

Scar tissue, also known as adhesions, can develop following abdominal surgery or trauma, leading to intestinal kinks or blockages. In Lisa Marie Presley’s case, the autopsy report indicates that her entire intestine had suffered from a strain. If left untreated, such an obstruction hampers blood flow to the intestine, ultimately leading to strangulation and a series of life-threatening problems. In her case, the obstruction caused a toxic accumulation of acids in her body, resulting in her heart stopping.

It is noteworthy that Presley mentioned experiencing abdominal pain and feeling unwell on the morning of her demise. However, it remains unclear whether the pain was a recent development. Experts stress the importance of seeking prompt medical attention for anyone who has previously undergone an abdominal operation and experiences abdominal discomfort. Early diagnosis and intervention can make a significant difference in addressing potential complications.

As the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Lisa Marie Presley’s death highlight the risks associated with bariatric surgery, it is crucial for individuals considering or having undergone such procedures to remain vigilant, seek regular follow-ups with healthcare professionals, and promptly report any complications or discomfort experienced.

