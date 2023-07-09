the unity photo between Alberto Fernández, Cristina and Massa will be given

In a historic act that symbolizes the first unity photo of the official coalition for the PASO, the president Alberto Fernández, accompanied by Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Economy Minister Sergio Massa, will lead the inauguration of the President Néstor Kirchner Gas Pipeline (GPNK) in the city of Salliqueló, province of Buenos Aires.

The ceremony will be this afternoon, starting at 3:00 p.m., and is seen as a show of unity within the Unión por la Patria coalition, ahead of the PASO elections. It will be attended by prominent officials and political leaders. Among them will be Governors Axel Kicillof of Buenos Aires, Omar Gutiérrez of Neuquén and Arabela Carreras Río Negro, as well as Deputy Máximo Kirchner, Chief of Staff Agustín Rossi and Interior Minister Eduardo ‘Wado’ de Pedro.

The gas pipeline, which covers an area of ​​573 kilometers and connects the towns of Tratayén in Neuquén and Salliqueló in Buenos Aires, It will be presented as an emblematic work destined to promote a transformation in the energy and productive matrix of the country. With its commissioning, it is expected to improve the gas transportation infrastructure and guarantee a more efficient and reliable supply for Argentine industries and households.

The gas pipeline inauguration date, July 9, coincides with the commemoration of the Declaration of the Independence of Argentina in 1816, giving a special symbolism to the event. In addition, this inauguration marks a milestone in the political campaign of the Union for the Homeland (UxP), emphasizing the values ​​of unity and management that the coalition promotes in its campaign.

The opening of this gas pipeline is the result of hard work and planning. end of junethe works were completed and the EMED Tratayén plant in Neuquén was enabled, as well as the first 29 kilometers of the gas pipeline. In the following days, new sections were put into operation until reaching kilometer 285 of the route, where the inauguration ceremony took place.

The pipeline, in addition to its importance for the country’s energy supply, also marks a transcendental moment in the political arena. The event in Salliqueló will provide the opportunity to capture the first unity photo of the UxP government coalition after the closing of the lists for the PASO.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

