The viral vet: in honor of their day, two doctors imitated the different breeds of dogs

The viral vet: in honor of their day, two doctors imitated the different breeds of dogs

For the day of the animal, as a tribute, two veterinarians from the United States exposed their acting skills to show what the behavior of some of the dog breeds is like when it comes to consulting with animal medicine professionals. The result surprised more than one follower, with thousands of views and going viral on other platforms.

Kt Bergeron is a veterinary doctor who, together with one of her co-workers, emulated the gestures, sounds and movements that her different clients make when they are treated. To do this, Bergeron’s partner was located on the tray where they perform procedures on patients.

Among the chosen ones, the performance of the “Pug” where Dr. Kt Bergeron tries to “cut the claws” of her partner and immediately began to cry and roll around desperately on the dog stretcher, amused even the camerawoman.

Then the Chihuahuas, where they exhibited their typical trembling with gestures of tension as they try to “bite” Bergeron’s hand every time he tries to touch it. “It’s all good, it’s all good,” Bergeron is heard saying as he admired his co-worker’s performance.

Then came the imitation of the feared pitbull, which to everyone’s surprise, is the calmest in the midst of routine care. This is how the actress let it be seen, who flapped her tail and stuck out her tongue while she, smiling, avoided resisting Dr. Bergeron cutting her claws.

To close the series of imitations with a flourish, Dr. Bergeron’s colleague put herself in the role of a Beagle dog. Immediately the woman began to howl in a deep and deafening tone, while the doctor emulated performing a claw clipping.

