BookTok, word, hashtag and phenomenon that brings together platform content dedicated to the passion for reading, enters the 2023 neologisms of the Treccani vocabulary together with its derivative BookToker. A recognition that confirms the impact that the #BookTok phenomenon, over 120 billion views worldwide, and almost 2 billion for #BookTokItalia, has had on the entire publishing chain.

Indeed, it has revolutionized and shaped the approach and reading methods of an entire generation. Impossible to ignore how it is now part of the language and everyday life of an increasingly large community of readers, born on the platform but now embracing an audience even outside the confines of TikTok” underlines a note from TikTok.

«The section dedicated to neologisms of the Treccani portal – among the most consulted and discussed by users of the Internet – documents emerging linguistic phenomena that have cultural relevance. We were happy to be able to report a neologism such as BookTok, the success of this hashtag shows us that the interest in reading on the part of the new generations, in technologically innovative and highly engaging forms, is still very strong» commented Treccani.

The formalization of BookTok, born quietly between the pages of books and in the readers’ rooms, by Treccani fixes a global movement of epic dimensions on paper: an unprecedented way of narrating and sharing an effervescent passion that has become , not just a trend, but the usual way of approaching reading for an entire generation or more.

The encyclopedia’s decision to include it among the neologisms of 2023 comes in conjunction with the announcement of TikTok’s partnership with the Turin Book Fair 2023 of which TikTok is the Official Entertainment Partner.