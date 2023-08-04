Home » They begin the rescue of a mountaineer injured in the Lanín volcano: “he would have several fractures”
In the afternoon of this Friday an intensive rescue operation of a climber in the Lanín volcano. So far, it only transpired that it is a man and a team is already working to ensure his descent.

Sources linked to the rescue told Diario RIO NEGRO that the subject “would have several fractures”, which is why there are three crews working. Two of them from the ICE Fire, Communications and Emergencies area and another from mountain guides, the latter would have provided the first attention to the climber.

The operation continues to be carried out with extreme caution. «The man would present fractures in the tibia and fibula, but confirmation is awaited, “ told the source.

It was also clarified that in order to reach the rescue point no helicopter was used and the teams moved up the mountain.

Information in development.


