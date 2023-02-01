Source title: Tian Lai Xianyin sings the world of “Three-Body Problem”, Zhou Shen’s latest OST “Endless Sailing” is launched on Kuwo Music

Misty and ethereal, like a dream, can't sing about the desolation and mystery of the universe. On the occasion of the Lunar New Year festival in the Year of the Rabbit, the domestic sci-fi TV series "Three-Body Problem" has been released rapidly, and the famous singer Zhou Shen's theme song "Endless Sailing" will also be launched on Kuwo Music on January 31. The atmospheric and deep melody and the ethereal and melodious singing lead people to experience the wonderful journey of the "Three-Body" story exclusively and deeply, and embrace the magical and lonely science fiction world. The TV series "Three-Body Problem" is adapted from the famous Chinese science fiction writer Liu Cixin's novel "Three-Body Problem" with the same name. The play tells the story of the abnormal disturbance in the basic scientific research of the earth, which caused panic and turmoil in the scientific community. The nanophysicist Wang Miao and the criminal policeman Shi Qiang jointly investigated and jointly uncovered the mystery of the "Three-Body" world of an unknown civilization outside the earth. The story of all human beings fighting against the Trisolarans who are about to invade. "The Three-Body Problem" aired on January 15th. It is very loyal to the original work. The acting skills of the leading actors are online. In addition, the plot is ups and downs. The imagination is wild and unconstrained, and the special effects are brilliant. The OST episode performed by the singer is also praised by drama fans. The theme song "Endless Sailing" was specially invited to sing by Zhou Shen. As soon as it landed on Kuwo Music, it was highly praised by netizens. It was praised as "the lingering rhyme is endless, giving this song a soul". "Endless Sailing" was written by Mei Zhen and composed by Deng Yilun. The string-based melody is majestic and compassionate, which is highly consistent with the purpose of the drama. Zhou Shen, a young singer known as "Tian Lai Mei Sheng", his voice seems to be tailor-made for this OST theme song, and he sings calmly and calmly. The space is mellow and ups and downs, and the listener seems to be in the vast and boundless universe. The desolation and vastness, the unknown and the mystery of the "Three-Body World" are vividly and vividly interpreted, which is fascinating. It also adds a lot to the TV series "Three-Body Problem". "Don't leave me alone, you are my only love." The TV series "Three-Body Problem" is currently on the air, and "the war between human civilization and alien civilization" is still going on. While watching the drama, please turn on Kuwo Music and listen to the theme song "Endless Sailing" sung by Zhou Shen. Regarding the fate of human beings, should we place our hope in nothingness or be able to control ourselves? Please calm down and listen carefully, the answer lies in Zhou Shen In the ethereal sound of nature.

