Tiffany & Co. Launches New Schlumberger High Jewelry Collection with Colorful Bird on a Rock Brooch

Tiffany & Co. Unveils New Schlumberger High Jewelry Collection “Bird on a Stone”

July 6, 2023——Tiffany & Co. Tiffany has released a new series of high-end jewelry, following the success of the “Bird on a Stone” collection by Jean Schlumberger earlier this year. This new collection showcases the brand’s enduring artistic creativity through colorful masterpieces, including diamond-set works and the stunning Rainbow Bird on a Rock “Bird on a Rock” brooch.

The “Bird on a Stone” brooch has been one of the most iconic and captivating jewelry pieces in the world since its introduction over 50 years ago. Tiffany has now reinterpreted this classic design, skillfully depicting the various poses of the bird, from the elegant perch to the soaring silhouette. This collection truly captures the unique rhythm and extraordinary imagination of Jean Schlumberger’s design style.

The new summer collection features two sets of “Bird on a Stone” pieces, with aquamarine and morganite as the main stones. Each set includes brooches, necklaces, earrings, pendants, and rings. The aquamarine set showcases a 32-carat emerald-cut aquamarine and a 16-carat emerald-cut aquamarine, while the largest aquamarine in the collection weighs an impressive 49 carats. The craftsmanship and attention to detail in these pieces bring out the brilliance and beauty of the stones.

The morganite pieces in the collection highlight the exquisite charm of this rare gemstone. One necklace features a striking 35-carat oval morganite, while the brooch and pendant showcase a 56-carat oval morganite and a 39-carat morganite respectively.

Adding a splash of color and texture to the collection is the Rainbow Bird on a Rock “Bird on a Rock” brooch. This piece uses a variety of materials, including enamel, to give the classic cockatoo shape a radiant beauty. From lustrous pearls to brilliant diamonds and colorful gems, the brooch showcases Tiffany’s exceptional artistic prowess. The collection includes two Rainbow Bird on a Rock brooches, one featuring an amethyst weighing over 44 carats and the other featuring a green copper lithium tourmaline weighing over 44 carats.

In addition to the jewelry pieces, Tiffany has also introduced three “Bird on a Stone” watches for the first time. These 36mm watches are handcrafted in Switzerland and feature 18K white gold cases and dials covered in brilliant diamonds. The bird pattern on the dial is made of platinum, 18K gold, and diamonds. The watches come in aquamarine, pink sapphire, sapphire, emerald, and blue topaz variations, with innovative mechanisms that allow the gems and birds to rotate gracefully on the dial. Each watch is accompanied by an elegant alligator leather strap.

The Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Schlumberger high jewelry series “Bird on the Stone” collection is now available for purchase, offering jewelry enthusiasts the opportunity to own these stunning pieces that represent the timeless beauty and artistic excellence of the brand.

