today will be the final arguments

This Monday the last hearing will be held for the trial for the death of officer Gabriel Mandagaray, 25, during a COER training session in Bahía Creek. It seeks to prove that the three instructors Alfredo Nahuelcheo, Marcelo Contreras and Maximiliano Vitali Mendez; and the coordinator Alejandro Gattoni were co-authors of the student’s culpable homicide.

The trial began last Tuesday with the allegations made by the prosecution, the complaint and the four defenders representing each of the defendants. During the days that lasted until Friday, more than twenty witnesses were heard.

they gave their version of the facts before the court made up of judges Carlos Reussi, Marcelo Alvarez and Ignacio Gandolfi the two students who entered the sea with the victim, their parents and a large part of the young people who were part of the course.

Besidesamong the experts it was possible to listen to the referents of the Operative Unit for Investigation and the Virtual Reconstruction Department of the Attorney General.

They also entered the Auditorium as witnesses, agents and former agents of the COER, police employees, physical education teachers of the force, the doctor from the El Cóndor Health Center who treated the Mandagaray companions and certified their hypothermia and the forensic doctor who performed the autopsy, among others.

This Monday, starting at 8:30 a.m., will be the day for the closing arguments in which each of the parties must order the evidence that supports their theory of the case. after that the Court will begin to deliberate for a period of three days after which it will announce the verdict.

It should be noted that in an independent instance, those who at that time were responsible for the training area of ​​the Río Negro Police will be tried.

