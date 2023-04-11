Tonight MasterChef had a fourth jury. He new member was Mauro Icardi, the husband of Wanda Nara, the host of the program. During the entrails and chimichurri challenge, the couple revealed a few secrets.

The footballer was the one who selected the ingredients for the test that the cooks had to carry out in 15 minutes.

“Participants: I chose the entrails and all the ingredients to make a chimichurri. In my house there is a particularity that is nutmeg,” the Galatasaray striker from Turkey told Candelaria Sorini, Silvana Díaz, Estefanía Herlein, Carlos Alzamora, Juan Francisco Moro, Rodrigo Salcedo and Rodolfo Vera Calderón.

Welcome to #MasterChefArgentina! @MauroIcardi He reached the most famous kitchens and surprised everyone 🤩 ➡️Followed the program at https://t.co/aDeqH0xpbe pic.twitter.com/nU4TJykI20 — MasterChef Argentina (@MasterChefAR) April 11, 2023

And he added: “I like it andmbadurnar the entry well in that chimichurri and send the entrails to the fire. This is my secret and I hope they do the best they can. I wish you all the best and move forward”, expressed Icardi for the participants of MasterChef Argentina.

About the end, he was excited to say goodbye to his partner. «Thank you Mauro for joining us. I know that you do it for me and that you accompany me… nothing, it makes me very happy. Thank you for being here,” the driver told him.

For his part, the forward thanked for the invitation. “Thank you all. To the participants, to the jury, to you. I want to wish the best to all of you. Show them why they have many qualities, ”he said.

There was a romantic goodbye kiss and Wanda Nara suggested that the couples of Damián Betular, Germán Martitegui and Donato de Santis go next time.

Wanda Nara revealed a secret about her relationship with Icardi

During tonight’s MasterChef program, Wanda Nara praised Mauro Icardi for his work on the grid and he said with what recipe she conquered him.

“Forgive me for interrupting you but you are very modest. You are the expert of our family in meats”, the driver told the footballer.

Also the forward, highlighted a culinary quality of his wife.

“Wanda has a recipe… the cake. you have to do itIcardi said.

“It doesn’t matter how many recipes you have. As long as they have only one and infallible… I I made Mauro fall in love with the apple recipe. Sometimes it is not necessary to have a complete recipe book, I studied one by heart, ”said the host.



