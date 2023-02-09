MAGMA TUBE tube channel strip, sculpt your tracks with the sound of MAGMA.





“Everything sounds better with it.”



Now you can shape your tracks with the rich, textured sound of analog tube Magma—a complete new Waves channel strip for your most critical mixing needs: compression/gate, EQ, and saturation.

Magma ChannelModeling carefully selected the details of the circuit behavior of vintage tube hardware, using Waves True Valve Modeling (Waves True Valve Modeling) and the highly successfulBB TubesThe plug-in is of the same origin.

Now you can quickly sculpt complete tones and dynamics with the authentic, warm, classic tube sound of the Waves Magma series of plug-ins.

Magma Channel is built for efficiency: just a few utility knobs for overdrive/saturation, low-mid-high EQ, and compression and expansion/gate—every knob is thoughtfully engineered to achieve maximum performance no matter where it’s turned. good effect.

Magma tube channel strips are perfect for any vocal, instrument or bus. As Grammy Award-winning mixing engineer Jacquire King puts it: “Everything sounds better with it!”

It adds depth and dimension to bland digital tracks with maximum warmth and clarity, bringing silky highs and deep lows to any vocal or instrument. With Magma’s warm overdrive and compression, you’re more able to glue the mix together. Magma Channel is also a great stylizing plug-in for crunching drums, shaping guitars and synths, or getting classic bass sounds, or sculpting Lofi loops.

Magma Channel consists of three channel strip modules:

Input Overload/Saturation Module ： From subtle saturation to full harmonic distortion, warm, close, and soft clipping bursts out of the speaker.

3-band musical EQ module: Magma's streamlined EQ module can quickly shape the tone – don't worry about the parameters, just trust your ears. The EQ module includes high and low frequency shelving, and a wide bell-shaped midrange knob with sweep control.

Dynamic module: The single-knob compressor ranges from gentle bonding to aggressive pumping. Flip the SMASH switch for extra burst, with a higher compression ratio and quicker attack and release. Expand/Gate adjustments help you achieve a more focused, clearer, tighter sound.

Magma channel strip sound audition

Magma Channel contains hundreds of artist presets from dozens of top producers, mixing and mastering engineers, preset design participants include Jacquire King, Greg Wells, Joe Chiccarelli, Lu Diaz, Neal H Pogue, Richard Chycki, Pooch Van Druten, Matt Schaeffer, Jeff Ellis and more. With the Magma plug-in, you can focus on your creative thinking, nail down sounds quickly, and get beautiful analog textures and timbres on any track.

Rich Magma analog sound, assembled in one comprehensive channel strip

Dynamics, EQ and Saturation of Tube Technology

Glue mixes with compression and overdrive

Creamy tube saturation capable of subtle to full distortion

Add silky highs and ultra-thick lows with a musical 3-band EQ

Control dynamics with tube compression, can be subtle or aggressive

Tighter and cleaner dynamics with Magma gate/expander

Over 450 presets from artists like Jacquire King, Greg Wells, Lu Diaz, and more

Product page:

www.waves.com/magma-channel

True love audio business, support genuine software

