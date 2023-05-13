what was the event where it decompensated

On the night of this Friday, the former vice president, Beloved Boudou, suffered a decompensation while doing an exhibition in the Aula Magna of the University of Comahue, in the city of Neuquén. Collaborators brought him closer to the Castro Rendon Hospitalwhere he remains hospitalized and will undergo studies to confirm his condition.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Hours before the episode, the former Minister of Economy had arrived in the provincial capital to participate in a conversation called “Four decades of democracy and unfulfilled demands«, in which he was expected to exhibit together with the national deputy for Río Negro, Susana Landrisciniwith the moderation of the historian, Fernando Casullo.

The seminar, which began around 6:00 p.m., was jointly organized by the Secretary of Extension of the Faculty of Humanitiesthe UNCO Extension Secretariat and the Homeland House Neuquen; and dealt with the contemporary economic history of the country, from 1983 onwards.

The official flyer of the event where the former vice president participated.

For this reason, when expressing his discomfort, Boudou was in the Aula Magna of the house of higher studies, located at 1400 Buenos Aires Street, in the northern sector of the City of Neuquén.

From there, the former vice president was transferred by his collaborators to the Castro Rendon Hospitalwhere he was stabilized and his hospitalization was decided, at least until this Saturday, due to a series of studies and analyzes that he must go through.

So far, the health center did not issue the economist’s medical report and it transpired that it would only be announced in the early hours of today, when his partner and mother of his two children also arrive in the capital of Neuquén, Monica Garcia de la Fuente.



