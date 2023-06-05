when could it come into effect

The face of General José de San Martín will once again be present on paper money, starting from the new redesign that the Government has prepared to release since July. In this case, the hero will be part of the adverse of the $1,000 bill.

Currently, the space is occupied by the image of a baker. A decision that was made in 2017, when President Mauricio Macri decided to remove the heroes and historical personalities from the Argentine peso.

As detailed, the new San Martín ticket would begin to circulate from next July 15, although officially There is still “no scheduled date.”

In May of last year, President Alberto Fernández had already presented a preview of the new banknote designs that will enter legal circulation in Argentina. The creation of this new family resulted from the joint work of the teams of Design of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic and the Argentine Mint.

The illustration of the front of the Saint Martin banknoteIt is based on the lithograph by Jean Baptiste Madou from 1828one of the few physiognomic expressions of the Liberator that can be considered with historical foundation.

New family of banknotes: this will be the other designs

The new family of banknotes respects the current color palette for each denomination and preserves its size. All designs are expected to start circulating in the next six months.

The objective, as reported by the Central at the time, is to create a new family of banknotes that marks «the return of historical personalities to paper money, thus recovering the memory and recognition of national heroes and heroines who, in decisive and foundational moments, forged our country.

The growing inflation that the country suffers accelerated the entry into circulation of the new 2,000-peso billwhich was scheduled for the second half of this year.

The banking entities had been receiving some items to carry out the tests in ATMs since last week. The release was announced for June, but it has already begun to be released to the public gradually.

This is the new family of banknotes.



