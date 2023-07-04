Win: Win Shuki Rosenboim’s Middle Eastern Salads Cookbook!

Do you want to win the delicious Middle Eastern salads cookbook? This is not just any cookbook. It tells the inspiring story of Very Good Falafel, a small falafel shop in Brunswick, Melbourne, and the special friendship between Shuki Rosenboim, the son of a Jewish-Iraqi culinary legend, and Louisa, the daughter of a chickpea farmer. Curated by Shuki Rosenboim, the book not only offers more than 60 flavorful recipes, but really takes you on a culinary adventure full of surprises and authentic Middle Eastern flavours. Read this article to find out how you can win!

Winning: Middle Eastern Salads Cookbook

Cookbook Middle Eastern Salads by Shuki Rosenboim

The fantastic recipes from the cookbook Middle Eastern salads originate in “Very Good Falafel”. This is a small falafel business in a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, run by Shuki Rosenboim and his partner Louisa. They strive to prepare high-quality Middle Eastern food that is accessible to everyone. Inspired by Shuki’s Jewish-Iraqi background, the restaurant’s menu revolves around green, fresh falafel and also offers other delicious dishes such as sabich, an Iraqi-Jewish street food roll, and ktzitzot, flavorful lamb meatballs. The highlight of the menu, however, is the Middle Eastern salads, which are curated daily from seasonal ingredients from local markets. These salads combine roasted vegetables, grains, herbs, nuts and legumes with olive oil, lemon juice and tahini. Very tasty, and with this cookbook we can now make it ourselves at home!

Recipes for everyone

Middle Eastern salads really invite you to get started right at home. The recipes are accessible and require ingredients that can generally be found at the neighborhood supermarket. And for the special ingredients, the book encourages taking a walk around the neighborhood and asking at local greengrocers. Extra fun to go on a voyage of discovery like this! The salads can serve as delicious side dishes, but can also be combined into a full meal, complete with tahini sauce, pita bread and of course falafel.

Win: Win Shuki Rosenboim’s Middle Eastern Salads Cookbook!

Are you as excited about this cookbook as we are? Then we have good news! We can give away a copy to our followers on Facebook and Instagram! How can you win?

Follow Culi Amsterdam, preferably on Facebook and Instagram. Let us know in the comments under the Facebook or Instagram message that you are participating in the giveaway. Do you want an extra chance? Then share this message on your own timeline on Facebook, or in your stories on Instagram! This giveaway runs until Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m., after which we will announce 3 lucky winners from all Facebook and Instagram participants.

And can’t you wait? Then make sure to make the grilled apricots with spinach, saffron oil and hazelnuts with the recipe below!

Recipe: Grilled apricots with New Zealand spinach, saffron oil and hazelnuts

Shuki writes: “Grilling apricots releases their naturally occurring sugars and gives them a delicious smoky flavour. If you live in Australia, it is quite likely that New Zealand spinach grows somewhere not too far from you. However, if you cannot get your hands on it, replace it with spinach or endive.”

Win: cookbook Middle Eastern salads – recipe grilled apricots

Ingredients – for 8 people

60 g hazelnuts 5 apricots, pitted and halved 250 g New Zealand spinach, spinach or endive, leaves torn 1 tsp sea salt flakes Juice of ½ lemon tahini sauce (see page 11), to serve on the side 250 ml olive oil A pinch of saffron threads

Method of preparation

Preheat the convection oven to 160 °C. Light a barbecue. First make the saffron oil. Heat the olive oil in a small pan over very low heat and add the saffron threads. Let the saffron steep for about 15 minutes, or until the oil bubbles and turns an orange color. Set the saffron oil aside to cool.

Meanwhile, spread the hazelnuts on a baking tray and toast for 15 minutes, or until fragrant and starting to peel. Let the hazelnuts cool slightly and rub them between your hands, or in a clean tea towel, to get most of the skins off. Coarsely chop the hazelnuts. Mix the apricots in a bowl with 50 ml of saffron oil. Place the apricots on the barbecue grill and grill for 1 to 2 minutes on each side, or until lightly charred.

Heat a large frying pan over a medium heat, add the New Zealand spinach, spinach or endive and gently press down with a spatula until they begin to wilt. Pour 60 ml of saffron oil into the pan, sprinkle with the sea salt flakes and mix well. Fry for another 1 to 2 minutes, then pour over the lemon juice and remove the pan from the heat. Arrange the green leaves on a serving platter, top with the grilled apricot halves and sprinkle with the hazelnuts. Serve the salad with cold tahini sauce.

TIP: You can also grill the apricots in a grill pan on the stove. Store remaining saffron oil in a spotless jar in the kitchen cupboard and use it in dressings.

