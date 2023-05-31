With “Music with a View” to discover historic homes and gardens

Listen to the audio version of the article

We are entering the warm season and the events that enliven a city with often open-air concerts come to life. Here is the fourth edition of “Musica con Vista”, which lets us discover the historic houses and their gardens, otherwise closed to the public. The “Trame Sonore” are returning to Mantua for the eleventh time: by following the eighteen “trame”, we will rediscover a historic center that is a Unesco heritage site. The Bergamo evening lights up with the Donizetti Night, celebrations that will culminate in November in the consolidated festival of the same name.

Music with Vista

The fourth edition of the festival is underway which, with forty concerts until 30 September, creates a musical journey in the gardens, cloisters and courtyards of historic houses and palaces which form an integral part of the identity and cultural heritage of our country: a journey into the during which the notes of the great composers enliven the most unusual and unknown places. The music of the best young Italian and international musicians will lead us to get to know villages and cultural sites, with tastings, excursions, walks and bike rides, original suggestions that Le Dimore del Quartetto coordinate and signal for the most varied audience. Next concert on June 10 in the Miramare Castle Park, in Trieste, with the Sheliak Trio.

Mantua

From 31 May to 4 June the eleventh edition of the Trame Sonore festival, when Mantua, a Unesco World Heritage Site, offers itself to visitors in an unprecedented perspective of the encounter between music, art and architecture. There will be 350 musicians who will play in chamber formations from morning until late at night, in thirty spaces and places in the city; with a programming that is divided into eighteen Textures – precisely, the Sound Textures of the title. They are thematic itineraries, from “Fiumi Barocchi” to “On the trail of the Artist in Residence”, from “Secret Sound” to “‘Round Midnight”.

Bergamo

On 3rd the great Donizetti Night, from 7pm to midnight, with twenty different spaces and stages designed to host dozens of shows including dance, concerts, conversations, guided tours, games and surprises for children, enlivening the streets, cloisters and squares of the lower city. More than sixty appointments between music, words and dance, with free admission. The program is developed in three macro areas dedicated to various aspects of Donizetti’s art and designed for the most diverse forms of expression and listening: “Donizetti in the living room”, for the area of ​​Piazzetta Santo Spirito/via Tasso; “Donizetti da favola”, for the little ones (but not only), in piazza Dante with a focus on the opera “Lucia di Lammermoor”; “Donizetti da strada”, around the Donizetti Theater up to piazza Matteotti, for the most “pop” and innovative.