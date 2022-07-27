Listen to the audio version of the article

Sustainable fashion, the excellence of craftsmanship, global brands, and the set of Via Veneto: tomorrow at 9 pm the famous via romana will host the event “Rome is in fashion. Via Veneto Edition ”, a show conceived and curated by Stefano Dominella with the artistic direction of Guillermo Mariotto, promoted by Roma Capitale and by the Department of Fashion, Major Events, Tourism and Sport.

“Via Veneto Edition”, which will take place on a large 30-meter stage set up in front of Porta Pinciana, is conceived as a succession of fashion paintings, moments of dance (with the participation of the étoile Alessio Rezza and the dancers of the Corps de ballet of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, who will dance a choreography on the theme of inclusion created by Giovanni Castelli), the interpretation of pieces inspired by the works of Federico Fellini and Ennio Flaiano, who codified and told the Dolce Vita (Flaiano signed the subject and script of the film that won the Oscar in 1962 precisely for the costumes), but also by Anna Magnani.

Anita Ekberg protagonist of Federico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita” with the famous black velvet dress designed by Fernanda Gattinoni

Furthermore, images will be projected on a large screen that reinterpret the Dolce Vita, in the presence of Rino Barillari, protagonist of the tribute to the iconic figures of the Paparazzi. Directed by Rossano Giuppa, six fashion stories full of culture, art and high craftsmanship will be told through 100 dresses: the creations of Stefano Dominella’s private historical archive will open the show, created by the couturiers who wrote the most important pages of the Italian high fashion, from Antonelli to Irene Galitzine, from Fabiani to Valentino, from Lancetti to Sarli, who started their career in Rome. There will also be a tribute to Anita Ekberg, who will appear wrapped in the original black velvet mermaid dress made for Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning film by Fernanda Gattinoni.

Particular attention to the theme of sustainability with clothes on which will appear elements in recycled rubber derived from unused tires supplied by Ecopneus, a company set up by the main tire manufacturers operating in Italy (Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear-Dunlop, Marangoni, Michelin and Pirelli), which over time many other companies have joined, and the main operator in the management of end-of-life tires in Italy.

Among the designers who will bring their eco-couture to Rome also Alessandro Consiglio, the ethical jewels of DiamonDiamond by Andrea Falcioni, the bags by Marta Giacomini, the coats made with crochet VHS tapes, Francesca Liberatore and Federico Firoldi.