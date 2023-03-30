A few days ago, the final selection results of the 21st College Student Golden Hedgehog Theater Festival were announced in Beijing. As a project supported by the special funds for the development of literature and art in Xiamen, “Dan Hou” by the Min D Drama Club of Xiamen University of Technology won the Best Performance Award and the Excellent Play Award.

After more than 20 years of development, the Golden Hedgehog College Student Drama Festival has produced extensive and in-depth influence among college students across the country, and is an important platform for college students to pursue their drama dreams. The theme of this year’s Golden Hedgehog Drama Festival for college students is “A strong country rejuvenates with me, performing wonderful youth”. A total of 52 plays from 36 theater clubs in 33 universities and colleges across the country have been collected.

After fierce competition, as the only participating play in Fujian Province, “Dan Hou” stood out and won the Excellent Play Award. Wang Yuge, who played the protagonist “Lin Boer” in “Danhou”, won the best performance award.

It is understood that the drama “Dan Hou” is adapted from a novel of the same name, with the original work as the main line of story development, and reproduces the fighting spirit of the heroine who refuses to accept her fate. Previously, the novel has been adapted into theater movies and radio dramas of the same name.

Regarding this award again, director Qiu Jing said: “In addition to the crew’s own efforts, it also benefited from the support of the special fund support project for the development of literature and art in Xiamen. It can be said that through participating in the national competition this time, the development of literature and art in our city has been greatly improved. The role of special fund support will also be further reflected.”(Reporter Ye Zishen)

Original title: The only participating play in Fujian Province, Xiamen’s original drama “Dan Hou” won another award

Editor in charge: Fang Di