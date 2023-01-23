Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala, and Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves

According to a report from China News, Yue Yunpeng became popular in the Spring Festival Gala, and netizens expressed that Zhang Ruoyun was so handsome when he ate chicken.That night, some merchants sensed business opportunities and launched new mobile phone cases of the same style in seconds.

Yue Yunpeng merged magic in this year’s cross talk, and actually “changed” a roast chicken on the spot.

When everyone thought that the roast chicken was just for viewing and was just a prop, Zhang Ruoyun actually picked up the roast chicken and ate it on the spot, becoming “the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala”, and related topics quickly rushed to the hot searches on Weibo.

That night, the merchants in Huaqiangbei sensed business opportunities and started working overnight to produce the same mobile phone case, which sold out as soon as it was put on the shelves.I have to say that “Huaqiangbei Speed” will not let you down.

After browsing the e-commerce platform, I found that there are mobile phone cases of the same type as “Chicken” on sale.However, it is currently on pre-sale, and it is expected to be shipped within 15 days, with prices ranging from a few yuan to more than ten yuan.