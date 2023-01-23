Home Entertainment Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala. Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves.
Entertainment

Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala. Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves.

by admin
Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala. Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves.

Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala, and Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves

2023-01-23 09:25:57 Source: Youmin Xingkong Author: Brother Yida Editor: Jianjia Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

According to a report from China News, Yue Yunpeng became popular in the Spring Festival Gala, and netizens expressed that Zhang Ruoyun was so handsome when he ate chicken.That night, some merchants sensed business opportunities and launched new mobile phone cases of the same style in seconds.

Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala, and Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves

Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala, and Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves

Yue Yunpeng merged magic in this year’s cross talk, and actually “changed” a roast chicken on the spot.

When everyone thought that the roast chicken was just for viewing and was just a prop, Zhang Ruoyun actually picked up the roast chicken and ate it on the spot, becoming “the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala”, and related topics quickly rushed to the hot searches on Weibo.

Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala, and Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves

That night, the merchants in Huaqiangbei sensed business opportunities and started working overnight to produce the same mobile phone case, which sold out as soon as it was put on the shelves.I have to say that “Huaqiangbei Speed” will not let you down.

After browsing the e-commerce platform, I found that there are mobile phone cases of the same type as “Chicken” on sale.However, it is currently on pre-sale, and it is expected to be shipped within 15 days, with prices ranging from a few yuan to more than ten yuan.

See also  What styles to look forward to for the 40th anniversary of AF1? |Nike|AF1|Trend_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala, and Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves

Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala, and Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves

Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala, and Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

The ruthless characters of the zodiac who have...

Hypebeast directly hits the Kim Jones 2023 winter...

The search volume of the popular e-commerce top-streaming...

Hyundai, goodbye to difficult parking. With e-Corner the...

More than 500 days after the update, Li...

Song Zuer’s Spring Festival Gala style is full...

Cheung Siu-fai and Donnie Yen show chivalrous tenderness...

“Ami Tour Tainan” Ding Dang, a light traveler,...

What are the classics left by CCTV Spring...

What are the classics left by CCTV Spring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy