jefflin / August 18, 2022

foreword

WATERIt is an unfamiliar new brand. Last month, the new agent only bought 4 brand new SIVGA log earphones. When I first showed it, I was the first customer to try it out. I don’t know the brand of SIVGA, so here is what I have finished listening to. ‘s feelings.

Playback device:I am M15

Music: JOINT, SANCTUARY, START !! True Dreams, Grand Symphony, WILL, Deep Resonance, we know the future, blue birds (composition editing ver.), Space engineer Instrumental Syphonic More than Music, Music Music than Music. sound quality version

audition experience

Sv021 The three-frequency is on the middle and upper plate. Although the low frequency has less volume, it still dives, and the retraction and release is fast. The intermediate frequency is clean and clear, and the human statement is bright and protruding. The high frequency is loud and extended without being too bright or harsh. The overall sound thickness Thin, light and fast tuning, the sound field is medium and round with a sense of wrapping, and the dynamics are quite satisfactory.

Phoenix The three frequencies are average, the low-frequency dive depth is moderate, the volume is moderate, the intermediate frequency is clear and thick, the speed is slower and more charming, the high-frequency bright instruments have clear overtones, the overall sound is full and charming, the speed is slow, the sound field is large and horizontally spacious, dynamic Zhongda has a sense of energy, Huang is a good push, but the wearing feeling is not good, and the earmuffs are too thin, so I always feel that the covering is not enough.

PII The tri-frequency is very average, the low frequency dives deeply, the volume is moderate, the retraction and release are fast, the intermediate frequency is clear and rich in details, the intermediate frequency has a section of human voice with charm and the reverberation is long, the feeling speed is slow, the high frequency is bright and has a rich sense of extension and layering, analysis The force is high, the separation is high, the sound is delicate, the overall sound thickness is neutral, the sound is average, and there is a long reverberation in the middle frequency, which is not suitable for fast-paced music. The sound field is large and horizontal, and the dynamics are large. Ohm has high sensitivity, but it is actually not easy to push. It is recommended to use DAP or desktop ear extension with large thrust. The wearing feeling is not good, and the weight is heavy.

SV023 Slightly W-shaped tuning, the low frequency dives very deep, the volume sense is moderate, and the four have the most, but the retraction and release are fast, sounding clean and neat, the mid frequency is very clean and clear, the penetration power of the female voice in the mid and high frequency is protruding and very tense, high The frequency is very bright, the ductility is good, the details are rich, the resolution and separation are high, the details are complete, the overall sound is full and the transient is excellent, the sound field is large, the vertical depth is perfect and the shape is round, and the dynamic performance is the best among the four, ranging from single instruments. Small volume in solo, high volume in ensemble, and the sound is deeply moving. Although Sv023 has high sensitivity but high impedance, it is not easy to promote the characteristics, but it still needs a large thrust DAP or desktop ear amplifier to achieve the best sound quality performance. This one has a good fit, good coverage, and is comfortable without being too heavy.

The above is the experience sharing of 4 SIVGA earphones. I personally think SV023 is the best among the 4 earphones.

Thank you readers for reading

photo sharing

▼SV021black



▼Phoenixphoenix



▼PII



▼SV023



▼SV021rosewood



▼Group photo

