No way: Jannik Sinner lost the semifinal of Masters 1000 di Indian Wells. Fly to the final Carlos Alcaraz, who wins 7-6 6-3 in one hour and 52′ and will now try to stop the streak of 19 consecutive victories of Daniil Medvedev, which after Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai is also ready to triumph in the California desert. The final reached by Sinner in Masters 1000 in Miami two years ago it will remain the only one for the time being: after a very tight first set, in which the blue had also had a set point, in the second the Spaniard – who can go back to number one in the world if he wins the tournament – took off immediately.

Sinner can be consoled with two positions gained in the ranking (from number 13 he will rise to 11) and with an increasingly close level compared to the strongest. But there is still some way to go. In two, Sinner and Alcaraz make 40 years, but they have given them since the first exchange. Carlos made the first draw (3-2), but Jannik’s skill was to hold on to the set, waiting for an empty pass by the Spaniard, who arrived punctually in the eighth game, won zero by the Italian. On 6-5 30-30, very delicate moment from which Alcaraz came out with an ace: he squandered the first ball to go to the tiebreak with a long forehand but, on the set point for Sinner, Carlos chose the short ball. Sinner got there well but, instead of crossing, he went along the line, having his trajectory covered. In the deciding game, luck did not help Sinner, penalized by the tape; then, at 5-4 for Alcaraz, a moment of uncertainty for Jannik, who found himself in no man’s land, putting out his forehand and giving his rival two set points, the first of which was good for directing the game, despite Sinner having scored more points (41-40). See also Privacy, the reverse of WhatsApp: it will not limit chats to those who do not accept the update