85 kilos of pure cocaine seized in land in Fiumicino

Maxi seizure of drugs in land near Fiumicino airport.

During a long and complex investigation into drug trafficking, the Rome mobile team seized 83 pats of pure cocaine, a load weighing around 85 kilograms in total which could have been transformed into over 500,000 doses ready to be sold on the Roman square.

The drug was part of a batch in which each block was marked with the number “030” and the 111 mark. According to investigators’ estimates, if sold it could have yielded several million euros. Investigations are now underway to ascertain who owns the land and who is behind the traffic.

This is yet another maxi seizure of drugs which took place in Rome in the space of a few days: last August 3, the state police and the finance police intercepted a load of 113 kilograms of marijuana on board an articulated lorry driven by a Greek citizen who had just landed at the port of Civitavecchia and coming from Barcelona, ​​the following day, in the Prenestina Ovest service area, again the flying squad stopped a man who was carrying over 40 kilograms of hashish. On the same day, in Corviale, the agents of the XI district of San Paolo arrested him mother and son aged 56 and 30 who kept over two hundred kilograms of hashish in their apartment.

