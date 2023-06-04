88% patients alive after 5 years

Treatment with the osimertinib molecule reduced the risk of death by more than half lung cancer early stage non-small cell disease that has the Egfr mutation.
Breast cancer treatment reduces the risk of recurrence by 25%: key role of the molecule ribociclib
The therapy, carried out after surgery, allowed a significant improvement in survival with 88% of patients alive a five years compared to the group that received placebo treatment.
Late breaking at
#ASCO23: In the PROSPECT trial comparing preoperative
chemoradiotherapy and FOLFOX in patients with rectal cancer
undergoing sphincter-sparing surgery, 5-year disease-free survival
was 80.8% with FOLFOX and 78.6% with chemoradiotherapy.
June 4, 2023