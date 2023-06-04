Home » 88% patients alive after 5 years
Health

88% patients alive after 5 years

by admin
88% patients alive after 5 years

Treatment with the osimertinib molecule reduced the risk of death by more than half lung cancer early stage non-small cell disease that has the Egfr mutation.

Breast cancer treatment reduces the risk of recurrence by 25%: key role of the molecule ribociclib

The therapy, carried out after surgery, allowed a significant improvement in survival with 88% of patients alive a five years compared to the group that received placebo treatment.

See also  Mississippi, catastrophic tornado flattens everything. The search for the missing in the dark - Corriere TV

You may also like

Rai1, Mara Venier merciless to Alessandro Impagnatiello’s mother:...

Dog malaria: almost invisible deadly danger lurks in...

These 2 ingredients together will come in very...

Closing celebrations for the two million Italian students...

Kidney cancer, if diagnosed early, 1 out of...

Summer ally number 1: because fennel shouldn’t be...

Strength in the gym

Giulia Tramontano, Mara Venier at ‘Domenica In’ sends...

Rheumatic diseases, suspending treatment without a reason can...

Brain tumors, the first targeted therapy doubles progression-free...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy