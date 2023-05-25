A natural environment to regain health and well-being – Newsbiella.it

Within the framework of The Place center – where there are boutiques, a bar and the Casa della Salute clinic – a new business has been inaugurated a few months ago: Beltrami parapharmacy. In a welcoming environment markedly inspired by nature, the Parapharmacy offers the public a wide range of products and services chosen from among the best in the phytotherapy, orthopedic, dermocosmetic, supplementary and veterinary fields.

“Parafarmacia Beltrami was born with the intention of providing an additional and complete service to the population” comments Dr. Rudy Ceria, member of the staff of the Parapharmacy. “We offer customers high quality products of various kinds in the field of health and well-being, both for people and animals”.

The team, prepared and always available to provide customers with help and advice, has everything needed to improve the person’s health and well-being; next to over-the-counter medicines, you can find a wide choice of supplements, both of natural origin and specific for those who practice sports. Not only that: it has a wide selection of was, infusion e herbal teas – loose or packaged – and a department dedicated to articles orthopedic equipped with braces to manage the various musculoskeletal problems, including crutches, wheelchairs (also for hire), comfortable shoes, aids for incontinence and products dedicated to the care of the elderly and children.

The spaces of the Beltrami Parapharmacy are divided into several departments, in relation to the sector treated.

The first department, which cannot be missing when it comes to health and beauty, is the one dedicated to dermocosmesi: the skin is the largest organ of the body, it is involved in the thermoregulation system and has the function of covering and protecting against pathogens; precisely for this reason it is essential to preserve it in good health, for greater comfort and for better tactile sensoriality. The products offered by the Parapharmacy, thanks to the most advanced research, will help to guarantee the health of the skin, making the daily routine a real personal care ritual.

In the heart of the store, there is also a welcoming space beauty booth equipped with chromotherapy lights and a heated bed with folding armrests to ensure greater comfort during the massage. In addition to the classic manicure, pedicure, depilation and facial care services, it also offers a wide range of treatments, including relaxing and anti-stress massagesand a series of specific manipulations for “remise en forme”, lymphatic drainage and anti-cellulite.

A special department is reserved for four-legged friends: for the care of dogs and catsthe Parapharmacy has chosen to offer a line of traditional nutrition – with cans and croquettes – of the highest quality that does not contain gluten, as well as having products available that allow your pet to follow aBARF feed, representing the only point of sale of this type in the whole province. It is also possible to purchase veterinary medicines with prescriptions, repellents (even with an important natural component) and supplements that support animals in their deficiencies or in the management of stress and illness.

The store is open from Monday to Friday (from 9:30 to 19) and on Saturday (from 9:30 to 12:30 and from 15:30 to 18:30).

Parafarmacia Beltrami is located at The Place center in via Cesare Battisti 99, in Sandigliano (BI).

For information: Tel. 351 3704144

Facebook page: Parapharmacy Beltrami

Instagram page: www.instagram.com/parafarmacia_beltrami