A teacher injured by a student in the Milanese area is not serious

The professor injured by a student this morning in the IIS Emilio Alessandrini, in the headquarters in via Einaudi in Abbiategrasso (Milan), was hospitalized in the Legnano hospital in Milan in a yellow code. According to reports from 118 you suffered a stab wound to a forearm and a more superficial one to the head. The alleged assailant, a 16-year-old student, was transported to the San Carlo hospital in Milan with minor injuries.

The teacher, a 50-year-old woman, is not in serious condition, while the student, a 16-year-old, would also have suffered minor injuries. The carabinieri are listening to the boy who, according to an initial reconstruction, also threatened his companions with a toy gun, ordering them to leave. It is not yet known, at the moment, whether it was before or after the woman was injured.

