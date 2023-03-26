Photogallery – Explosion in the Padua area, one dead and three injured



tragedy to Saint Urban (Padua), where an explosion occurred inside a house. A woman died, while her husband and two children were injured. The explosion, which was followed by a fire, was probably caused by a gas leak.

The explosion The blast occurred just before 8am on Sunday. When the firefighters arrived from Este, Rovigo and Padua, the father with the two children was already outside the house. Rescue teams began extinguishing operations, while other operators equipped with self-contained breathing apparatus entered the house, finding the woman who was taken out.

The rescues Despite the help, the doctor had to declare his death. The children and the father were stabilized by the Suem health personnel. One of the minors was airlifted to hospital, the other two by ambulance. Serious damage to the house with some perimeter walls demolished. Reclamation operations and investigations are now underway to determine the causes of the explosion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

