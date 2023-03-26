Home Health a woman died, her husband and two children were saved
Health

a woman died, her husband and two children were saved

by admin


tragedy to Saint Urban (Padua), where an explosion occurred inside a house. A woman died, while her husband and two children were injured. The explosion, which was followed by a fire, was probably caused by a gas leak.

The explosion The blast occurred just before 8am on Sunday. When the firefighters arrived from Este, Rovigo and Padua, the father with the two children was already outside the house. Rescue teams began extinguishing operations, while other operators equipped with self-contained breathing apparatus entered the house, finding the woman who was taken out.

The rescues Despite the help, the doctor had to declare his death. The children and the father were stabilized by the Suem health personnel. One of the minors was airlifted to hospital, the other two by ambulance. Serious damage to the house with some perimeter walls demolished. Reclamation operations and investigations are now underway to determine the causes of the explosion.

See also  Putin and the secrets about his health, 'escort collects feces to leave no traces'

You may also like

Microsoft confirms the arrival of a new Xbox...

Arcturus: Expert expects peak of new corona wave...

what to avoid for a couple’s menu

Cleaning fabric shoes – This is how various...

a woman dies, her husband and two children...

Corona-News: New Corona subline “Arcturus” also detected in...

Any type of hormonal contraceptive can increase your...

Breast cancer can also affect men / Approximately...

Irma Testa Neapolitan and Juventus player: «In Naples...

Daily balance – a lot has been achieved...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy