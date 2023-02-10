Home Health Accident at work at the “Mazzotti” gym, Paolo Malerba died from the severe head trauma
Accident at work at the "Mazzotti" gym, Paolo Malerba died from the severe head trauma

Died of the aftermath of severe head trauma. This is the result of the autopsy conducted on 61-year-old Paolo Malerba, a native of Collepasso, in the province of Lecce, who was the victim of an accident at work that occurred in the gymnasium of the “Mazzotti” school in Treviso. The examination conducted by the anatomopathologist Alberto Furlanetto highlighted the head injury suffered by Malerba, who fell from a height of about two meters while trying to lift one of the baskets in the gymnasium in view of the training of the Albatros team, the Treviso women’s volleyball that uses the school facility.

The 61-year-old was an employee of Pulitori e Affini spa, an external company that has contracted out the cleaning of the gym. According to what has been ascertained to date, the man, on January 16, he would have ended up on the ground after climbing on the volleyball referee’s chair, used as a ladder, to reach a crank placed at a height of two meters. After the bad fall, Malerba immediately lost consciousness. Rescued by doctors and nurses from Suem 118, the man, who allegedly suffered a serious head injury in the fall, had been hospitalized in Treviso in an induced coma. But the death came 18 days later.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Treviso has opened an investigation file assuming – for now without registered names – the crime of manslaughter. Decisive, for the purposes of the investigation, will be the conclusions of the labor inspectors who will have to say whether or not the task performed by Malerba was to be included among the contractual ones, if the man had to have a second person assisting him during the operations or if it was a tragic fate.

