Accident in a school gym: student falls from the climbing wall, it is very serious















Another serious incident took place in an Italian school, in Varese. This time, as reported Fanpage.it e The Corriere della Seraone 18-year-old student, during physical education, was badly injured following a falland was transported to the hospital, in code red.

The dynamics of the facts

It all happened yesterday, May 15, around 12.30. The 18-year-old was engaged in an exercise on the climbing wall when he lost his hold at one point: the young man thus fell backwards missing the mat positioned precisely in the event of a fall and strongly slamming the head on the ground. It was immediately requestedintervention of the paramedics and doctors of 118.

The boy was first joined by resuscitatorwhich has it intubated to allow for proper ventilation, he was then immobilized and once his conditions were stable he was taken to hospital.

The doctors immediately considered the very serious conditions of the student so much to transport him to the Varese hospital with the extremely urgent. Now it is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in the neurosurgical intensive care unit. Unfortunately, his condition remains serious.

Another accident at school

This is yet another accident that takes place in an educational establishment, after countless cases of students who, willingly or not, are rushed from the windows of the classrooms or bathrooms. The last episode in a high school in Genoa, the Pertini. Who a 16-year-old student fell from a height of about four meters, falling from the bathroom window.