Senate Commission approves tax rebates for breweries. New health policy?

The budget and constitutional affairs commissions of the Senate approved the cut in excise duties on breweries in 2023: 8.15 million euros for 2023. The 50% discount for small craft breweries with production of up to 10 thousand hectoliters remains in force , the 30% discount for those who produce 30,000, but also the 20% discount for companies that produce 60,000 hectoliters. The excise duty has also been reduced to 2.97 euros per hectolitre.

A decision that goes in the direction repeatedly declaimed in recent weeks since, after the EU approved the labels for wine in Ireland, several members of the majority and of the opposition have expressed their firm opposition to any warnings on bottles against overconsumption (1). A unison that has seen several politicians praise the consumption of alcohol (wine) which would be good for health. The same politicians who thunder against any hypothesis of legalization of cannabis (2), hiding from themselves that we are full of deaths from alcohol (including wine) compared to zero deaths from cannabis.

In the name of “made in Italy” production, anything is endorsed, regardless of its wholesomeness. Not that consuming beer or wine is per se unhealthy and, as with everything, it depends on the quantity, but to deny the overt evidence that alcohol by itself is not healthy to the point of stimulating production and consumption, it’s another thing.

The new health policy in the name of “made in Italy” appears somewhat problematic.