In the context of the fight against drug cartels, mainly those engaged in the production and trafficking of fentanyl, the authorities of the United States and Mexico will launch a joint campaign.

It was announced after a meeting between Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and White House Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, in which they agreed to implement a program to improve coordination between intelligence agencies with the aim to destabilize the fentanyl “production chains”.

With this campaign, called “Bicentennial Understanding”, both nations form a long-term alliance based on shared responsibility and respect for each country’s sovereignty.

According to a statement released by the Mexican government, they will meet again with US authorities in two months in Washington DC, “to further review and analyze the effectiveness of the expanded policies and improve the exchange of intelligence and information against transnational criminal organizations .

Kidnapping in Matamoros

The meeting also discussed the recent kidnapping of four US citizens in Matamoros, which resulted in the deaths of two of them and one Mexican citizen.

“Presidents López Obrador and Biden’s priority is to protect the lives of Mexican and American citizens: the security agencies of both governments are committed to doing everything in their power to identify, find and bring to justice those responsible for this fatal attack”. said the statement.

“Mexico and the United States will use all their resources to confront the transnational international cartels and organizations that kill and exploit our citizens for huge profits. Mexico and the United States reaffirm their commitment to unravel these criminal networks that impact both countries,” the document adds.

Recent successes in the fight against drug trafficking were also highlighted, including the arrests in Mexico of Lupe Tapia, a major producer of synthetic drugs directed to the United States, and of Ovidio Guzmán López, a driver of the production of fentanyl for the cartel of Sinaloa.

