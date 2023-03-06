The world market of low and no alcohol drinks is constantly growing. To better analyze the sector is a study carried out for the EU Commission by Areté, a company specialized in the evaluation of policies for the agri-food sector.

In many countries of the world, according to the analysis, the supply of alcohol-free or low-alcohol drinks has increased and the reference market has reached 2.5 billion liters and 7.5 billion euros. Covering most of the demand is beer. Followed by wine, which stands at 322 million euros, and by distillates and alcohol-free liqueurs (168 million euros). The European sector is driven by France, Spain, Germany and Belgium, while if one looks at the rest of the world, the Australian and US markets hold an important position (with a value of 2 billion and 1 billion euros each).

In Italy, on the other hand, the market for low and no alcohol drinks is less developed (in 2021 it was worth around 8 million euros. 0.1% of the total in the category). Among the best-selling wines in the country is partially de-alcoholic wine, which has an estimated national market of around 30 million euros. Although the Bel Paese has only recently taken its first steps in the sector, according to Euromonitor International data analyzed by Areté, the sector can hope for forecasts of strong growth in the coming years. And in an average annual growth rate of +23% for 2021-2026.

(Alimentando.info)

