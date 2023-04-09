The Advisory Board advises the Federal Ministry of Health in the last preparatory phase before the introduction of the new definition of the need for care on January 1, 2017. The Advisory Board’s legal task is to provide nursing and scientific advice and support to the Federal Ministry of Health in clarifying technical questions that arise during the preparation and implementation of the new definition of the need for long-term care and the new assessment tool. It also supports the National Association of Health Insurance Funds (GKV-Spitzenverband), the medical service of the GKV-Spitzenverband and the associations of the providers of nursing care facilities at federal level in preparing for the changeover to the new assessment instrument. He also accompanies the practical application of the new long-term care insurance benefits and remuneration by the long-term care insurance funds and the long-term care facilities and advises the insured and their relatives on the changeover to the new assessment instrument.

The advisory board follows in the tradition of the two expert advisory boards on the concept of the need for long-term care from the years 2007-2009 and 2012-2013. It represents all the key stakeholders in care: long-term care insurance funds, service providers, caregivers, those in need of care and their families, social partners, municipalities, social welfare agencies, federal states and scientific experts from the field of care.