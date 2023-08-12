Home » After the end of the corona pandemic – China allows group trips to Germany
After overcoming the Corona crisis, China has now taken a significant step towards reviving international tourism. Chinese tour operators were given the green light to resume group tours to a variety of countries. Among other things to Germany.

This move by China‘s Ministry of Culture and Tourism paves the way for travel to 70 countries. Where exactly was published in an official list on Thursday. These include the USA, Australia and Japan – all top travel destinations for Chinese tourists.

Group travel by Chinese is an important factor in international tourism

Group travel accounts for a significant share of Chinese global travel movements. This also means that the tourism sectors of the countries on the list are expected to experience a noticeable boom.

During the corona pandemic, China had taken a very restrictive stance to control the spread of the virus. The country was largely isolated from the outside world. Much of visa requirements were suspended during this period, severely restricting international travel – both to and from China.

