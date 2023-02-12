Home Health Aggression in Centocelle, the soldier Danilo Salvatore Lucente Pipitone died. Hunting for killers, the robbery hypothesis
Aggression in Centocelle, the soldier Danilo Salvatore Lucente Pipitone died. Hunting for killers, the robbery hypothesis

Aggression in Centocelle, the soldier Danilo Salvatore Lucente Pipitone died. Hunting for killers, the robbery hypothesis

His heart stopped beating in the intensive care unit of Umberto I. Danilo Salvatore Lucente Pipitone didn’t make it. The corporal is dead…

His heart stopped beating in the intensive care unit of the Umberto I. Danilo Salvatore Lucente Pipitone He did not make it. Corporal Major of theArmy originally from Erice (Trapani), 44 years old, victim of a brutal attack that took place on the street at two thirty on the night between Friday and Saturday in via dei Sesami, on the corner with viale Palmiro Togliatti, in Centocelle. The family arrived at the Policlinico Umberto I from Sicily. The family members learned of the death from the doctors.

Shock brawl in Centocelle, a soldier dying: Danilo Pipitone (44 years old) is in a coma

The attack on Centocelle

Daniel Salvatore he had been found on the ground, unconscious, by the ambulance and by the police cars called to intervene. He was wounded in the face, with a large cut on his eyebrow and the marks of a strong blow to the back of his neck.

THE INVESTIGATIONS

At the moment, it is difficult to say what happened. It can be reconstructed that the 44-year-old was punched in the face and then fell to the ground by hitting his head. But the reason for the attack has yet to be shed. The investigators of the Flying Squad have put a couple of penne under pressure. And they are looking for further evidence of the reconstruction of the dynamics by acquiring the images recorded by the cameras in the area and some testimonies considered decisive. Some would have indicated a man and a car fleeing immediately after they began to scream invoking the arrival of the police. The hypothesis of an attempted robbery remains open, even if the victim’s wallet has not been taken away. The area is frequented by drug dealers and prostitutes.

