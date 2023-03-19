Home Health AIDS, Aifa is preparing the historic turning point: “The anti-HIV pill will become free”
Health

by admin
AIDS, Aifa is preparing the historic turning point: “The anti-HIV pill will become free”

Historical breakthrough by Aifa: the anti-HIV pill becomes free

“The therapy that protects those who have sex with an HIV positive person from contagion could finally become free in Italy too”. Repubblica writes it today, which explains how from tomorrow and for three days the Cpr of Aifa will meet, i.e. il Price and reimbursement Committee of the Medicines Agency, and on the agenda there are also plans to talk about medicines based on emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil, that is, those used for the so-called Prep, pre-exposure prophylaxis”.

This is a historic turning point for Italian medicine, healthcare and patients. “There is the yes from the technical-scientific commission”, explains Repubblica, who underlines how, however, before the official announcement there is still a need for a piece: “Only the last step is missing on the amount to be paid to companies”.

