AllEars TV: I’ve Been To Disney World 500 Times. This Is How It Really Compares to Disneyland

We’re typically in Disney World, Orlando’s MASSIVE four-park resort, but we have some serious love in our hearts for Walt Disney’s original park, Disneyland Park and the additions that have come to the resort over the years.

Disneyland Park

The resorts have some similarities and a LOT of differences. Nowadays, they feel like two totally different types of vacations. So, which one is BETTER?

Click below to see if Disneyland or Disney World is better!

Need to catch up on past AllEars videos? Check out our links below!

What do you think in the Disneyland vs. Disney World battle? Tell us in the comments!

Post a Comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

