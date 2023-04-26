Allegri and the sentence to Inzaghi before Inter-Juve: it’s a “gufata”

The tension of a match like the one between Inter e Juve it’s always a lot. Let alone in a semi-final of the Italian Cup. Allegri but before the match he wanted to temper it with a sentence he said to the Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.
Inter-Juve, Allegri’s sentence to Inzaghi
As usual he went to say hello the former Lazio coach with whom he complimented for the excellent journey in Champions League: “Bravo also in the Champions League”. These are the words read from the lips of Allegri before the kick-off of the match. Inzaghi then in the post match to the microphones of Mediaset confirmed everything: “He complimented me on making it to the semifinals of the Champions League. We’ve been meeting for years and there’s a lot of mutual respect.”
Lukaku case, the background: Juventus curve reopened by mistake
Corriere dello Sport by subscription
Together for passion, choose how
Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.
Always with you, as you want