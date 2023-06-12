Alternative medicine: The iris of a person – insights into the whole body?

Dhe iridology is a method based on the belief that pigmentation in specific areas of a patient’s iris provides diagnostic clues about the health of their organs.

Iridologists believe that the iris is a “mirror of our body”. Any relevant anomalies in the right side of the body will show up in the right iris, and problems on the left will show up in the left iris.

Today there are several studies that have scientifically verified the validity of iridology. A systematic summary of this data concluded: