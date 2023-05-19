Anemia from chronic renal failure: new therapy arrives

The Italian Medicines Agency has approved a new therapy for anemia of renal failure chronic. It’s about roxadustat, the first orally administered inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) prolyl-hydroxylase (PH). It is a new class of drugs for adult patients with symptomatic anemia associated with chronic kidney disease.

What are the most important symptoms?

The main symptoms are mental confusion, tachycardia, breathlessness, heachache, loss of appetite e depression. Renal failure anemia is not the most common. One in ten people is affected by kidney failure. Of these, one in five suffers from this type of anemia, which causes a significant decrease in the quality of life with a major impact on the health of the heart and the kidneys themselves.

Negg therapy for anemia of renal insufficiency

When you suffer from chronic kidney disease, you face many complications, which become more and more serious as the disease progresses. Among the most severe is anemia, a condition that sees a reduced production of red blood cells, responsible for poor oxygenation of the organs. One of the pain points of chronic kidney disease that it is often asymptomatic. Consequently, it is discovered only by doing routine tests.

How does the new drug work?

The new drug reimbursable by the National Health Service increases hemoglobin levelsbut it does so by a different mechanism than injectable erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, which are usually given together with intravenous iron. A study confirmed the efficacy of this new oral therapy. Roxadustat causes our natural response to reduced oxygen levels in the blood. This response involves the regulation of multiple coordinated processes leading to the correction of anemia with a reduced need for intravenous iron. This determines a better bioavailability of iron, an increase in the production of hemoglobin and an increase in the mass of erythrocytes.

