Asparagus Potato Salad with Poultry Meatballs | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the salad:

Boil the potatoes in salted water, peel and cut into strips. Peel the asparagus and cut into diagonal slices. Wash the radishes and grate them or cut them into fine strips.

Also cut the cucumber, gherkins, shallots and boiled ham into strips or cubes. Clean and finely chop the parsley.

Heat rapeseed oil and some clarified butter in a pan and fry the asparagus slices in it for 2-3 minutes. Season with a little salt and sugar and mix in the parsley.

Put the potatoes, fried asparagus and the other ingredients in a bowl. Add mayonnaise, yoghurt, olive oil and some broth and mix well. Season with salt, pepper, sugar and a little lemon juice.

Ingredients for the meatballs:

Wash, dry and remove tendons from chicken. Cut into cubes and chop very finely. Clean the spring onions and cut into thin rings. Wash, dry and chop the parsley. Grate some lemon zest.

Put the chicken mince in a bowl and mix with eggs, 4-5 tablespoons breadcrumbs, some rapeseed oil, spring onions and parsley. Season with salt, pepper, lemon zest and cayenne pepper. Place the remaining crumbs in a shallow bowl. Slightly moisten your hands, form meatballs from the mixture and roll them in the breadcrumbs.

Heat rapeseed oil and clarified butter in a coated pan. Fry the meatballs in it, reduce the heat and fry the meatballs on each side for about 4-5 minutes until crispy.



