The investigation into the violent assault which took place on Saturday 18 February in front of the Michelangelo high school in Florence to the detriment of at least two students. According to what was reconstructed by Digos, some right-wing militants were leafleting a short distance from the institute, when they came into contact with a group of the Michelangelo Students United collective. An argument started from there, which then resulted in a fight and beating. The excited moments were captured on the smartphones of some of those present.





The videos of the attack on the Michelangiolo high school

They would be at least three movies viewed by Digos in order to ascertain the dynamics of the facts and identify those responsible. A video that went viral on social media clearly shows the various moments of the attack: first the kicks and punches, then the escape.

A woman with books in her hand, who later turned out to be a teacher of the Florentine high school, intervened to restore calm but her attempt was in vain. The mayor of the city Dario Nardella he called the episode “a squad attack”.

The Michelangiolo high school in Florence is located in via della Colonna, in the heart of the city





Six young students from Student Action have been reported

From the details returned by the videos and the testimonies collected, the Digos of the Florence Police Headquarters presented a report to the judiciary signaling you are young belonging to the “right-wing identity movement in schools” Student Action.

They would be the perpetrators of the beating: three adults and three minors, all strangers to the Michelangelo high school. Based on the investigations, the Florence prosecutor’s office has opened a file in which the crime of aggravated private violence. As we read in the ‘Corriere della Sera’, the six activists who ended up in the crosshairs immediately changed their names on their social profiles.

Motion presented in the Regional Council

While the investigations continue to ascertain exactly the culprits and understand whether the attack was a premeditated act or not, the leader of the Democratic Party in the Regional Council Vincent Ceccarelli announced one motion to express solidarity with the students "victims of squads and violence".





"Strong concern about what happened, it is necessary use every tool to counter hatred, violence and extremism", he said, then inviting all institutional levels, "starting from the Government", to strongly condemn.

"The Region of Tuscany – he specified – has always carried out careful and constant action, on a political and cultural level, to forcefully oppose any action which, in open violation of constitutional values, uses methods and forms proper to fascism or in any case not respectful of pluralism".




