“At best I still have 10 years left”

Ozzy Osbourne started smoking marijuana again because “he fears he only has 10 years left to live“.

The frontman of Black Sabbath74, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and pain from a series of surgeries, revealed that his wife Sharon, 71, recently scolded him for smoking a joint, but he replied that he doesn’t think he has any left a lot and therefore he doesn’t care much.

Ozzy he said it during an interview with Rolling Stone UK, reported by Sun: “I’m not afraid of dying, but I don’t want to have a long, painful, miserable existence. I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness you can go to Switzerland and get it over with quickly. I watched my father die of cancer“. “I told Sharon I had recently smoked a joint” added the Prince of Darkness, “and she said, ‘Why did you do that? She will kill you!’ And I said, “How long do you want me to live?” At best I have 10 years left and, when you are a certain age, time passes faster“.

Sharon then gave her perspective on her husband’s health in another interview with the Sun: “At times I felt so helpless and so bad for Ozzy. He went through all these operations and the whole thing seemed like a nightmare to him. He hasn’t lost his sense of humor, but I look at him and realize that he has to stay here while everyone else is on tour. This is the longest time without working for him. Staying at home for so long is not something that belongs to him”.