The Italians in the main draw become five Monte-Carlo Masters 1000. To be added is Luke Nardi who managed to get through the qualifiers, beating the German Oscar in the decisive round Otte, n. 90 in the world, after a fight of 2 hours and 49 minutes won with a score of 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(4). Another great performance by the 19-year-old from Pesaro who he disallowed two match points during the third set. A partial that turned into a small masterpiece for Nardi. After losing the first set at the tie break and winning the second with a series of four consecutive games, in fact, the blue seemed doomed in the decisive set, down 5-1. Hence the great comeback: recovered two breaks and dragged the set to the tie break, won 7-4. For Nardi this is the first qualification for the main draw of a Masters 1000, the second he will play in his career after Rome 2022 when he entered the draw thanks to a wild card.