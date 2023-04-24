AUSL Modena – Alcohol and smoking, after the pandemic, the number of people assisted by the specialized Ausl centers is on the increase

In the months of April and May, dedicated worldwide to the prevention of related risks and diseases respectively to alcohol abuse and smokingthe Ausl of Modena photographs a situation that sees, in 2022, a strong increase of new accesses in his Specialized centers for alcohol and smoking addictionsin line with the increase recorded overall at the regional level.

The increase in 2022, compared to the previous year, is also due to the complete and full recovery of the activities of the Ausl Centers – present in each of the seven districts of the province – compared to the lockdown periods which partially affected 2021 forcing the activity to shrink. But there is also, he explains Clare GabrielliDirector of the Pathological Addiction Program of the Modena Local Health Authority, an aggravation of conditions of discomfort caused by pandemic, whose effects on alcohol consumption and tobacco smoking will be seen from now on. In this context there is a strong action on prevention, with short-lived paths before addiction becomes pathological. Motor activity has also recently been introduced in the path that members of anti-smoking centers take, thanks to the collaboration with the Sports medicine. In Emilia-Romagna it is in fact possible to prescribe and administer motor activity to promote health by contrasting a sedentary lifestyle, prevent pathologies and intervene therapeutically against stabilized chronic pathologies, thus acting in support of programs to combat smoking and addictions.