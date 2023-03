On Saturday 18 March, the Modena health authorities – Local Health Authority, Modena University Hospital and Sassuolo Spa Hospital – will dedicate a minute of silence in all their offices, at 12, in memory of the 2,485 Modena citizens who died due to the COVID-19. A gesture of closeness to families, to ideally cling to all those who have lost a loved one due to illness by those who, such as doctors and nurses, have worked tirelessly on the front lines during the health emergency.