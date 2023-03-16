Home Health AUSL Modena – Obstructive sleep apnea: the Mirandola Center opens its doors with consultations and preliminary visits
AUSL Modena – Obstructive sleep apnea: the Mirandola Center opens its doors with consultations and preliminary visits

The initiative aims to raise awareness of the problems associated with sleep disorders and obstructive nocturnal apnea, the most serious form of these disorders: the Mirandola Center, which is headed by the pulmonologist Rosita Melara, has been active since 2012 and belongs to the complex Structure of Pneumology directed by Dr. Alessandro Andreani.

Approximately 400 polysomnograms are performed at home every year, following a preliminary visit which includes assessments of sleepiness and overall symptomatology. More than 60% (260) of patients evaluated have a moderate to severe condition and require mechanical ventilation using a CPAP device.

OSAS is a disease characterized by repeated episodes of airway obstruction associated with reductions in arterial oxygen saturation; it is extremely frequent in the world population with significant health, social and economic consequences and in Italy it is estimated that it affects 54% of the population between 15 and 74 years of age.

